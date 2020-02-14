New Jersey contractor sentenced for cheating homeowners damaged by Sandy – Up News Info Philly

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) – A contractor who stole more than $ 450,000 from 19 homeowners in New Jersey after not repairing their property after the super storm Sandy was sentenced Friday to three years in a state prison. George LaRosa, 50, of Barnegat, will also have to pay restitution to his victims.

In September he pleaded guilty to theft by deception.

Ocean County prosecutors have said LaRosa pocketed the money for personal use and never completed the agreed work. He also closed his company GL Construction.

LaRosa took money from people in Stafford, Lacey, Long Beach Township, Toms River, Ship Bottom and Little Egg Harbor. You will have to pay $ 456,000 in total in refund.

