Myles Garrett reinstated repeats the claim that Mason Rudolph abused him racially before the fight

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett once again claimed that Mason Rudolph racially abused him before his fight in November.

Garrett was readmitted Tuesday after an NFL suspension after he ripped Rudolph's helmet off and hit the quarterback in the final stages of the Browns' victory in Week 10 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although Garrett initially apologized for his actions, he later accused Rudolph of using a racial insult, a claim that was vehemently denied by the person calling the Steelers.

After an investigation, an NFL spokesman said the league did not find "evidence,quot; to support Garrett's accusation. However, after being reinstated earlier this week, Garrett again said that Rudolph racially abused him, and told ESPN Outside The Lines: "He called me the word N. He called me a & # 39; stupid word N & # 39; "

Garrett said he did not want his initial accusation made public, and added: "I did not want to try to use it as a justification for my actions because there is nothing to justify. Like, there is nothing I can say or do to justify what I did That day, I don't say I didn't do anything wrong.

"I know what happened, I know what I heard. People say things when they are heated or full of emotion. I leave it in the field. He said it, but that was three months ago, four months ago. Leave that behind.

"I know something was said. Honestly, I don't want to turn it into something racial. It's over for me and I'm pretty sure it's over for Mason, so we just want to get over it and keep playing soccer." ".

After Garrett's initial accusation, Rudolph's lawyer, Timothy M. Younger, told ESPN: "This false accusation was never asserted by Garrett after the game, was never suggested before the hearing and was absent in the apology published. by the Browns and adopted by Garrett.

"The malicious use of this wild and unfounded accusation is an assault on Mason's integrity that is much worse than the physical assault. This is imprudent and shameful. We will have no further comments."

Rudolph himself said that Garrett's claim was "totally false."