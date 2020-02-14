MSU strength coach Ken Mannie announces his retirement – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Shaking continues at Michigan State University.

Just one day after the university brought Mel Tucker as head coach, strength coach Ken Mannie announced his retirement early Thursday.

In a statement, he says that more than a year ago he made the decision to spend more time with his family.

Mannie leaves with a 25-year career at MSU.

He says he was lucky enough to end former head coach Mark Dantonio.

