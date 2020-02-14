Mother meets & # 39; meets with dead daughter in virtual reality | South Korea News

A tearful meeting between a mother and her dead daughter through advanced virtual reality for a television in South Korea has become an online success, unleashing a fierce debate about voyeurism and exploitation.

The images began with the girl, who died of leukemia in 2016, emerging from behind a pile of wood in a park, as if she were playing hide and seek.

"Mom, where have you been?" she asks. "I missed you so much. Did you miss me?"

Tears ran down her face, Jang Ji-sung reached out to her, tormented by emotion.

"I missed you Na-yeon," he told the six-year-old computer-generated girl, waving her hands to stroke her hair.

But in the real world, Jang was standing in front of a green studio screen, wearing a virtual reality helmet and touch-sensitive gloves, his daughter's ashes in a medallion around her neck.

Sometimes the camera cut off Jang's observant husband and his three surviving children, wiping away tears.

A nine-minute video of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) documentary, I Met You, has been viewed more than 13 million times in a week on YouTube.

Many spectators offered Jang his sympathy and support for the concept.

"My mother died unexpectedly two years ago and I wish I could meet her through virtual reality," said one.

But media columnist Park Sang-hyun said the documentary was tantamount to the exploitation of personal pain.

"It is understandable that a grieving mother wishes to meet her late daughter. I would do the same," he told the AFP news agency.

"The problem is that the station has taken advantage of a vulnerable mother who lost a child for the audience."

"If the mother had been advised before filming," he added, "I wonder what kind of psychiatrist would approve this."

It took eight months of filming and programming to create the virtual Na-yeon, but the creators of the documentary insisted that the broadcast was intended to "comfort the family,quot; instead of promoting virtual reality in South Korea.

The technology presented a "new way to keep loved ones in memory," one of the producers told reporters.

Jang herself, who has her daughter's name and date of birth tattooed on her arm in memory, hoped the program could "comfort,quot; others who had lost loved ones.

"Although it was very brief … I was really happy right now," he wrote in his blog, which has since become private.

During the broadcast, the two sat at a table to celebrate Na-yeon's lost birthdays, singing "happy birthday,quot; together.

Before blowing out the candles, Na-yeon made a birthday wish: "I want my mother to stop crying."