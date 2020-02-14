Morris Chestnut – Up News Info Detroit

It's Friday of Superfan's inauguration of celebrities! Today, Dr. Oz gives the ladies a special gift for Valentine's Day and joins with actor and heartbreaker Morris Chestnut! We start the hour by breaking down the hot topics everyone is talking about, and Dr. Oz asks Morris about playing a doctor on the television show "The Resident."

Then, see how people react to scandalous situations in our health bites with hidden cameras. Morris and Dr. Oz also help couples solve some of their biggest food fights, in case they use microwave ice cream to defrost faster and become the right way to eat a hamburger.

In addition, Morris surprises Dr. Oz with a secret weapon to help him train for his next physical confrontation with Mark Wahlberg.

Watch THE DOCTOR. OZ SHOW, Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. in Up News Info 62.