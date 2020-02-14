More US border agents will be deployed. UU. In the cities of the "Sanctuary,quot;, including San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Federal agents that normally patrol the US border. UU. "Sanctuary,quot; cities will be deployed throughout the country, including San Francisco, which are hampering the intensification of immigration enforcement, officials said Friday.

The deployment of Customs and Border Patrol agents, some with tactical training, inside the country is unusual and represents another escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and local jurisdictions that resist a stricter application of immigration .

The Interim Director of Immigration and Customs Control, Matthew Albence, said additional forces are needed because sanctuary cities are releasing immigrants who are in the country without legal authorization from local prisons before their agents can stop them.

"This effort requires a significant amount of time and additional resources," Albence said in a statement. "When sanctuary cities release these criminals back to the street, the occurrence of preventable crimes and, more importantly, preventable victims increases."

The interim director did not reveal where the agents would be deployed, but an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal details not provided in the statement, said they would include important sanctuary cities such as San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Boston.

Albence also did not provide details on the specific types of agents that are being deployed, but the official said they would come from various places in the US. UU. And they would include officers with tactical training who are generally destined to prepare them for possible confrontations with traffickers and other criminals.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security UU. He confirmed that additional CBP agents will be sent to San Francisco.

“The crisis at the border affects communities throughout the United States and has a great impact on ICE. The border crisis led to a significant increase in the number of non-detained cases that exceeded 3.2 million in fiscal year 19, compared with 2.6 million in fiscal year 18 and 2.4 million in fiscal year 2017. With 5,300 officers In compliance with the ERO law, some of which were detailed at the border, ICE does not have sufficient resources to effectively manage the sustained increase in non-detained cases, which is exacerbated by the increase in sanctuary jurisdictions. CBP agents and officers that are detailed to help ICE come from several different sectors and jobs. While some of them are trained in tactical operations, that is one of the many training areas. These officers have also been trained in routine immigration law enforcement actions, which is what they have been asked to do. All CBP officers and agents are trained by FLETC, as well as ICE, and are more than capable of helping ICE fulfill its mission, ”DHS said in a statement.

The deployment, first reported by The New York Times, occurs when President Donald Trump and others in his administration seek to increase pressure on the sanctuary city movement.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New Jersey this week for banning state and local law enforcement from sharing information about inmates in the US. UU. Illegally and in King County of another state of Washington for a policy that prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from using King-Boeing Field International Airport for deportation flights.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security said it would ban New York residents from reliable traveler programs such as Global Entry due to state law that prohibits immigration agents from accessing motor vehicle records.

