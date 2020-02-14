Moms of Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis embarrass the S – t of them

What is the track label?

In this completely new Monday clip Meet the frasers, Matt Fraser Y Alexa Papigiotis They feel completely ashamed about their mothers' behavior at a local fashion show. Specifically, notoriously loud Angela Fraser Y Sharon Ciolli They are seen making a scene while Matt presents the show and Alexa walks the runway.

"Very pretty, honey! Very pretty," Sharon shouts in the middle of the show. "I love the back."

After Alexa admits that she was previously worried about Matt eclipsing her in the fashion show, the psychic medium reveals that it is her mothers who should have been worried.

"You should have been worried about our mothers," Matt says in a confessional. "Because, right now, we are ashamed."

While Sharon and Angela continue to cheer and shout throughout the event, Rod Fraser He warns them that "they are loud." While both Meet the frasers Mothers are aware of this fact, they do not apologize for it.