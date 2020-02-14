Mobile homes found in abandoned camps in Weld County

%MINIFYHTML7e5aae4039215c720a380f1a67d5e54e11% %MINIFYHTML7e5aae4039215c720a380f1a67d5e54e12%

Two weeks ago, a series of abandoned mobile homes appeared on private property, rural county roads and pastures throughout the vast landscape of Weld County.

And the sheriff's office says there could be more out there.

So what is the deal?

Weld County officials say a man threw these trailers across the county during the past two weeks to avoid a code violation. So far, authorities have found seven mobile homes, including one across the Wyoming border. Most were discovered in northeast Weld County, near Briggsdale and Hereford.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, has been "somewhat cooperative,quot; to help county workers eliminate three of the trailers so far, said Joe Moylan, spokesman for the sheriff of Weld County.

The man has not been charged with any crime, Moylan said, and the case is being worked as a civil matter.

At first, the man decided that he didn't want the trailers, so he started storing them in someone else's abandoned property, Moylan said. When the owners decided that they did not want them on their land, the man had to move them.

"Their resolution was simply to get rid of them," Moylan said.

The problem with these trailers is that they were built before 1976 and do not comply with modern housing codes, so the county cannot issue permits for them, said Tom Parko, director of planning services for Weld County.

"They can't even be in the county," he said.

The sheriff's office has asked the public to report any additional sightings of abandoned trailers by calling the non-emergency office at 970-350-9600, notice 4.