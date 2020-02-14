Home Local News Mobile homes found in abandoned camps in Weld County

Matilda Coleman
Two weeks ago, a series of abandoned mobile homes appeared on private property, rural county roads and pastures throughout the vast landscape of Weld County.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

An abandoned mobile home trailer found in Weld County

And the sheriff's office says there could be more out there.

So what is the deal?

Weld County officials say a man threw these trailers across the county during the past two weeks to avoid a code violation. So far, authorities have found seven mobile homes, including one across the Wyoming border. Most were discovered in northeast Weld County, near Briggsdale and Hereford.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, has been "somewhat cooperative,quot; to help county workers eliminate three of the trailers so far, said Joe Moylan, spokesman for the sheriff of Weld County.

The man has not been charged with any crime, Moylan said, and the case is being worked as a civil matter.

