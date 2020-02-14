Mo & # 39; Nique states that Oprah Winfrey makes black women & # 39; virtually invisible & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa398e637bcd68aef7ba38b986143dc7d11% %MINIFYHTMLa398e637bcd68aef7ba38b986143dc7d12%

Instagram

After complaining about the alleged treatment of the host of the daytime talk show to black men, the star of & # 39; Bessie & # 39; share evidence that Oprah is also & # 39; bad & # 39; with other black women besides her.

Up News Info –

Mo & # 39; Nique has not finished tearing down Oprah Winfrey. More than a week after calling the former queen of the daytime talk show about the way she treated black men accused of sexual assault, the comedian / actress said Oprah is also "bad" with black women.

Proving that the instance was not limited to it, the student of "The Parkers" raised an old claim of Toni Braxton in which the singer revealed how Oprah affected her career in a negative way. In 2012, Toni appeared in the series "Behind the Music" and recalled his appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey show"in 1998 after the news about bankruptcy.

%MINIFYHTMLa398e637bcd68aef7ba38b986143dc7d13% %MINIFYHTMLa398e637bcd68aef7ba38b986143dc7d14%

"She was very mean to me," Toni said in the television series, whose clip was published by Mo & # 39; Nique. She continued: "I was in shock … I couldn't believe it because I loved her so much. I admired and admired her and she rebuked me."

%MINIFYHTMLa398e637bcd68aef7ba38b986143dc7d15% %MINIFYHTMLa398e637bcd68aef7ba38b986143dc7d16%

The "Un-Break My Heart" singer continued to detail how awkward the interview was, since Oprah questioned Toni "Gucci cutlery" because she is "Oprah Winfrey and I don't have Gucci cutlery." The R&B star added: "Immediately, she made me feel this big … That moment completely changed my career. It made people look down on me."

Emphasizing his point, Mo & # 39; Nique wrote in the caption: "IF YOU THINK @oprah ONLY DECIDES BLACK MEN IS BECAUSE BLACK WOMEN HAVE BEEN VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE. WE KNOW! LOVE US 2 LIVES!"

<br />

Earlier this month, Mo & # 39; Nique condemned Oprah for her alleged unfair treatment of those accused of sexual assault as Michael JacksonHarvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons. Calling the CEO of Harpo Productions about "disparity in the way he seems to treat people, who were accused of" inappropriate sexual behavior, the 52-year-old star suggested that Oprah is taking sides with skin color.

He also recalled his experience with the actress of "The Color Purple", sharing: "My personal experience with you is that you have seen me as a black woman accused of being difficult for not promoting & # 39; Precious & # 39; internationally for Lions Gate , in Lions Gate, Tyler perry and his request, even though my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying that he was right and that he was going to speak but that you or he still hasn't said a word?

Noticing that I used to admire Oprah, Mo & # 39; Nique added: "My sixteen-year-old self did not know that, in your silence, in the face of an offense, you would make my life" more difficult. "Finally, consider waiting. They are right and not just the "right people."