Mo & # 39; Nique criticizes Oprah Winfrey: "She makes black women invisible!"

Comedian Mo & # 39; Nique is working hard to prove her case against Oprah Winfrey, accusing her of not only degrading black men but making black women invisible.

Mo & # 39; Nique shared a clip from an old interview with Toni Braxton, where he talked about Winfrey being "bad,quot; with her when she was forced to file bankruptcy.

"IF YOU THINK THAT @oprah ONLY DEMANDS BLACK MEN, IT IS BECAUSE BLACK WOMEN HAVE BEEN VIRTUALLY INVISIBLE! SEE OUR SISTER TONI B. IF YOU FORGET OR NEVER KNOW! She captioned the clip.

In the clip, Toni says the following:

"She was so damn mean to me. I was in shock … I couldn't believe it because I loved her so much. I admired and admired her and she rebuked me a lot," Toni said. in 2012.

"Immediately, she made me feel this big," he continued. "That moment completely changed my career. It made people look down on me."