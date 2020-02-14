MLB players shatter the Astros for the poster theft scandal

Baseball players are crazy.

%MINIFYHTML658196996d4bb449fb40c94ccd91c13811% %MINIFYHTML658196996d4bb449fb40c94ccd91c13812%

No, some of them are more than crazy. Some of them are frankly furious.

Few players have opened up about their feelings about the Astros poster theft scandal before the start of spring training, but as players begin to arrive at the camp, many more have expressed their views on the biggest controversy of the Baseball from steroids. This is what they have to say:

Cody Bellinger: "Everyone knows they stole our ring."

One of the last players to add fuel to the fire, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a few words for Rob Manfred on Friday.

"I thought Manfred's punishment was weak, giving them immunity," Bellinger said. "I want to say that these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don't realize is that Altuve stole an MVP from the judge (Aaron) in & # 39; 17. Everyone knows they stole our ring." .

Bellinger also sparked further discussion about whether the Astros wore buzzers under their shirts to tell them what tone would come.

"I don't know which human hits a tie-break home run against Aroldis Chapman to send his team to the World Series and, one, has the idea of ​​saying: & # 39; Don't tear my shirt off & # 39;" Bellinger said. "But going to the tunnel, changing your shirt and then going out and doing your interview, that makes no sense to me. It makes no sense to me. Because I know myself. Gary Sanchez said it yesterday. You can tear my shirt." outside, without pants, I sent my team to the World Series outside of Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, at home, I'm going crazy. "

FAGAN: MLB players must speak loudly and publicly to stop cheating in real time

Andrew Heaney: "I hope you feel s-t."

Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney was one of the first players to come out cursing the Astros, and on Wednesday he didn't hold back.

"I'm not going to make excuses for those guys. I know how that is. They catch you on something. I'm sure they now look back and say:" Oh f-k, we really take that overboard. " But I think someone in that locker room had to have enough information to say that this is not right … So that nobody gets up and nobody says & # 39; we are cheating other players & # 39 ;, that sucks. That is a feeling of shyness for everyone. I hope they feel like s-t. "

Mike Bolsinger: "The Astros had robbed me."

Former Blue Jay pitcher Mike Bolsinger, who is suing the Astros for essentially ending his career with poster theft, wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post explaining his decision. In it, Bolsinger writes about his decision and how the theft of posters affected not only his career, but also the welfare of his family.

"The Astros had robbed me of the opportunity to determine my own future on the mound. If I failed in my trade because I was not good enough, I would be in me. I could live with that. But think about the deception and the cost that affected my family, that was something I couldn't tolerate. "

Bolsinger was designated for assignment after a disastrous exit on August 4 against the Astros in which he gave up four homers in a third of an inning. He ended up throwing in Japan to keep his wife and unborn child. When he discovered what the Astros had done, he was "shocked and angry."

"The team has not dealt properly with their traps during the 2017 season, when Houston won the World Series, and just announcing that you are moving forward does not mean that you can leave behind the damage you have done," Bolsinger said. It requires the Astros to donate their $ 31 million postseason bonuses in 2017 to charities, in addition to seeking personal injury.

PLUS: Astros owner Jim Crane apologizes for stealing signs

Aroldis Chapman: "They look very suspicious."

The Yankees' closer, Aroldis Chapman, was nicer with his response, but he still thought that what the Astros were doing made them more competitive.

"Is that the only reason they won the World Series? I don't know," Chapman said. "But what I can say is that when you have an advantage like that, it will definitely make you a stronger team."

Chapman gave up the home run of the series with José Altuve in game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series, a video that was widely disseminated by defenders of the Astros theory with buzzers.

"Yes, I have seen that video," Chapman said. "I think a lot of people have seen that video. It's a popular video right now. And yes, if you look at their actions, they seem a bit suspicious. But at the end of the day, I just don't know." "

Kurt Suzuki: "He's so stupid and so wrong."

As a receiver for the National Series World Championship team, Kurt Suzuki had no doubt in his mind that the Astros were still cheating in 2019, even though MLB found no evidence of cheating in 2017.

"Oh yes, there is no doubt," Suzuki said. "We could hear him from his shelter. We heard his whistles. What are you going to do?"

Suzuki also talked about the intense precautions that the Nationals adapted to prevent the Astros from stealing their posters.

"It was all crazy. I was wrong with the signs a couple of times, I had to call time and get out of the rhythm. I kept thinking: & # 39; We have to go to the field and work early on our signs in the World Series just to stop his traps. He's so stupid and so wrong. "

PLUS: Carlos Correa denies that the Astros have been intimidated by Carlos Beltrán

Sean Manaea: "They skated around everything, they swept everything under the carpet."

Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea just wants the Astros to admit they were wrong.

"I saw a couple of interviews and they all said more or less the same: they skated all over, they swept everything under the carpet," Manaea said. "They didn't recognize anything and are trying to move on." which is like: what are they trying to get out of? You haven't even said what you did.

"They just said they are sorry, but what about this whole offseason? It was like: deny, deny, deny. When the time comes, you have to say what you are trying to get out of. It's crazy."

Manaea also disagreed with comments by Astros owner Jim Crane about the lack of an advantage.

"Manaea said it is a very, very unfair advantage." It's like giving your brother the garbage controller with the button that doesn't work and then just yelling at him all the time. "

Trevor Bauer: "They are hypocrites, they are cheats."

The pitcher of the Reds, Trevor Bauer, never recoils from a controversy, Offered similar feelings to Bellinger and Heaney.

"Many other people have been robbed and the game itself was completely unfair."

Bauer then called the Astros directly, saying, "Do you think you are better than everyone and you don't have to comply with the rules? Shit. You know? This is how I feel about your entire operation."