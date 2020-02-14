MLB, MLBPA sees video reduction to combat poster theft, according to a report

MLB and MLB Players Association are working to design rules that limit the availability of video in the game for players and, therefore, reduce the risk of electronic theft of posters, The Athletic reported Friday night (subscription required) .

The parties want these rules to be in effect before opening day as part of their reaction to the Astros using videos illegally to steal posters in 2017 and 2018, according to the report.

Players watch videos in the clubhouse during games to analyze swings and pitches. The Astros & # 39; 17 and & # 39; 18 used video technology to intercept the signs of opposing receivers, decode them in real time and then deliver them to batters through various methods, in violation of MLB rules.

National pitcher Max Scherzer told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that players have been discussing ways to reduce the use of video.

"We need to develop rules that limit how many cameras we can have in the field, how much repetition we can actually have," Scherzer told Ken Rosenthal. "We are trying to decide how much access players should have during the game." Scherzer is the representative of National players and member of the executive subcommittee of the players association.

The Houston sign theft scheme was also based on an Excel program called "Codebreaker," which used an algorithm to discover sign patterns in real time. Algorithms are another area of ​​discussion between baseball and players, according to Scherzer.

"We are trying to find ways: (yes) punishments must be in place for that or not, what kind of rules must be in place to get the algorithms out of the game too, and try to get back to baseball," he said. Scherzer to Rosenthal in an interview broadcast on the MLB Network.

MLB players are angry with the Astros for their trap, and many of them believe that the team has never stopped ignoring the rules even though MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last month that Houston ended its signal transmission during the 2018 season. There are accusations that the Astros hitters received signals last year through bells that were glued to their bodies and worn under their shirts.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa denied that this happened, and MLB has said he found no evidence that bells were used.

Members of the 2017 Astros World Series championship team have used the first days of spring training to apologize for their actions, but opposing players believe that most of those apologies are inappropriate. Astros team owner Jim Crane said at a press conference on Thursday that the team's poster theft "did not impact the game." Opposition players reject that position directly.