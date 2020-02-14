Minor league players will receive salary increases, but major problems remain

Major League Baseball decided on Friday that it would "advance unilaterally,quot; to increase minimum wages for minor league players starting next season.

In a note obtained by the Globe, MLB executive Morgan Sword informed the owners, executives and farm directors of the 30 teams that all minor league players will receive salary increases between 38 and 72 percent from 2021.

MLB has always had the power to implement wage increases to players, but the moment of this could not escape the shadow that looms over their contentious conversations with Minor League baseball over a new Professional Baseball Agreement.