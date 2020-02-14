Minnesota Wild Fire head coach Bruce Boudreau

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin announced Friday that the club has fired coach Bruce Boudreau.

Boudreau had trained the team since the beginning of the 2016-17 season; The Wild reached the playoffs in his first two seasons as head of banking and recovered in the first round each time. Last season, Minnesota finished with seven points from one place in the playoffs. While the club is only three points from the wild card of the Western Conference this year (27-23-7, 61) Guerin and the main office felt it was time to separate from Boudreau.

Michael Russo of Athletic He first revealed the story on Friday morning and also reported that assistant coach Dean Evason will serve as the team's interim head coach for the rest of the regular season. Darren Dreger of TSN He added that the team is likely to hire a full-time replacement in the offseason.

Boudreau's shots arrive at a strange moment for the Wild; The team is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games and could still reach the playoffs if the team finishes hard. But given that several Western Conference teams continue to compete for a place in the postseason with dismissed coaches this season (Vegas, Nashville), it is not necessarily a sign that the Minnesota office thinks the season is lost.

Evason, the club's new interim coach, played 13 NHL seasons between 1983-96 for five different franchises, especially the Hartford Whalers organization. Minnesota hired Evason as an assistant to Boudreau in June 2018, after several years as head coach of AHL Milwaukee Admirals, a member of the Nashville Predators.

According to Pierre LeBrun of AthleticBoudreau was in the last year of his contract with Wild and had an agreement to serve as a consultant for the next two seasons.