Minnesota couple expects coronavirus quarantine on cruise ship in Japan – Up News Info

A Minnesota couple is trapped with about 3,000 quarantined on a cruise in Japan. He was blocked after a passenger became ill with the Coronavirus. That number has increased to 218 cases, since the ship is docked in Yokohama, Japan, in Tokyo Bay.

The cruise vacations of Amy Ellefson and her husband Ron Hildeen stopped the last day when health officials quarantined everyone aboard the Diamond Princess for fear that the Coronavirus could spread.

“We have not been tested yet. We simply control our temperature, but now they are starting to evaluate more people, "Ellefson said.

Passengers are confined in their rooms most of the day. Groups can only walk the boat for an hour, with masks.

"We are supposed to keep a yard away from each other and we are not supposed to touch anyone else or get too close," said Ellefson.

They should wear masks when their three daily meals arrive. Otherwise, they spend time playing scrabble and cards.

“I had a day when I felt quite locked up, but now I feel pretty good. We really talk to each other, ”said Ellefson.

They are trying to maintain a sense of humor, keeping track of the days served. It is day 9 of 14.

"We have to make the most of it because we have no control, so it's fine," said Ellefson.

"If you don't play with the punches, the punches will catch you," Hildeen said.

The crew delivered roses, chocolate and coffee for Valentine's Day.

It's another day of waiting, while Eden Prairie's couple looks out the window at the aligned ambulances, ready to transport the sick passengers.

“I think the biggest anguish I have with this is later, on February 19, will they really let us out? And what will happen then, "said Ellefson.

Princess Cruises gave all passengers a full refund and credit for another cruise. Health officials are working on a voluntary landing plan in the next few days in which some passengers can complete the quarantine in a ground installation.