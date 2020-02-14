Minneapolis reaches an agreement with Terrance Franklin's family, killed by police in 2013 – Up News Info

– Minneapolis has reached a tentative death agreement due to negligence with the family of Terrance Franklin, 22, who was shot dead by police seven years ago, according to a public document.

A conciliation conference was held on Tuesday before magistrate judge David Schultz, said Michael Padden, the family's lawyer.

He did not disclose the terms of the agreement, which still requires the approval of the City of Minneapolis.

Franklin's death in 2013 caused outrage, as protesters and civil rights activists challenged the official version of the events.

Police said Franklin was a robbery suspect, killed by chasing agents in a basement after he grabbed an MP5 gun and shot and wounded two of them, a claim his lawyers vehemently denied. A grand jury said there was not enough evidence to prosecute the officers.

However, the victim's father, Walter Louis Franklin II, said his son was shot after he gave up. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

There were no immediate comments from the Minneapolis police department.

