Minka Kelly added to the cast of & # 39; Lansky & # 39; from Harvey Keitel

Minka Kelly added to the cast of 'Lansky' from Harvey Keitel

Bradley Lamb
Directed by Eytan Rockaway, this gangster biopic focuses on the real-life Jewish mobster Meyer Lansky, who helped develop a global gambling empire in the 1930s and 1940s.

Minka Kelly is the last star to join Harvey keitelepic epic gangster movie "Lansky".

The actress will join with Sam Worthington Y AnnaSophia Robb for director Eytan Rockaway's film about the real-life Jewish gangster Meyer Lansky, who helped develop a world gambling empire in the thirties and forties.

Jackie cruz, John Magaro, David Cade, David James ElliotY Alon Aboutboul, complete the cast of the movie.

The filming of "Lansky" is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia.