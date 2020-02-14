Mikel Arteta: Arsenal's summer transfer plans underway | Soccer news

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Super Sunday starting at 4pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 4.30 p.m.

















Mikel Arteta used the 14-day gap between the Arsenal games to begin summer transfer planning

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that he used the club's winter vacation to start planning the possible summer transfer activity.

Arteta and his team benefited from a 14-day race between the February games, a race that ends with the home game against Newcastle United, live Sky Sports Premier League Sunday at 4.30 p.m.

The coach was able to use that time to make a short-term evaluation of his time at the club so far, but also to start conversations with the club about which players he could add to his team in the summer.

"I wanted to rest for a few days because players have been through a lot in recent months," he said.

"After that, I wanted to reflect on what we have done together in the last five or six weeks, where we have improved and where we can be positive, and the things we need to improve."

"Everything went very well and we set some goals. We are starting to work on them and we hope to see their results in the coming weeks."

When asked if he could contemplate a future transfer activity, Arteta said: "Absolutely, we need to know in which direction we want to go and we must take into account different scenarios. With that in mind, I have to tell the club who we need and where we should to get better.

"We must all point to the same things and develop a plan to execute it and make the process as short as possible."