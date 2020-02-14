Michigan woman says a bank teller called police after she refused to remove her coronavirus mask

A woman from Michigan hit her local bank after a cashier called the police when she did not remove a surgical mask she said she used to protect herself against the deadly coronavirus.

Amanda Ulmen of Dearborn, Michigan, entered a Key Bank on Monday with a black facial mask decorated with an image of sharp white teeth.

She says she has a medical condition that leaves her with a weakened immune system and that she was taking precautions against the virus when wearing the mask.

She claims to have been a client of the bank for five years and that the employees know her, so she did not understand why they would ask her to remove the protective mask before serving her, even though the bank responded that it was due to a policy of protection

Amanda Ulmen says she wears the black mask decorated with a smile with sharp white teeth to protect against the coronavirus because she has a weakened immune system.

In a video taken by her boyfriend, Ulmen is calmly waiting for the police to arrive after a cashier pressed the panic button when he refused to take off his mask and the bank is closed

The video also shows Ulmen talking to the police who was called after she refused to discover his face. She claims that she is traumatized by the incident and that the police should not have been called

Ulmen states that he often wears a surgical mask because of his worries about colds and flu that have intensified this year due to the spread and increase of deaths associated with the coronavirus.

& # 39; Yes (I get sick) every year. Yes lame, if it's influenza A, B, strep throat, when I heard everything about the coronavirus it scared me & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

The Michigan woman is now upset because she feels that her trip to a local bank should not have resulted in her talking to the police, claiming that it was all because she refused to remove her mask when a cashier asked her to do so.

"All I want to do is protect myself with the mask and I am a criminal," he told Fox 2.

I was scared and traumatized.

“ Jump on the phone after pressing this button, which I guess is the panic button, and I hear this giant blocking sound & # 39; & # 39 ;.

After the cashier pressed the button, Ulmen was locked inside the bank and forced to wait until the police arrived.

It is not believed that the mask worn by Ulmen has many benefits against coronavirus, according to medical experts who claim they are only really useful in a clinical setting.

Police are shown in the video that arrives at Key Bank, who claims that the cashier called the police as part of an employee protection policy that requires customers to remove their masks.

Ulmen's boyfriend recorded the entire incident on his phone.

In the video, she can be seen standing quietly in the middle of the closed bank and then taken outside to speak with the police officers in her car before she is allowed to leave.

Ulmen told Fox 2 that he used to wear more traditional surgical masks, but switched to the new black mark decorated with sharp white teeth because they are more environmentally friendly and can be washed and reused.

He also states that no one at the bank mentioned anything about the design or felt scared or intimidated by the mask, but repeated that it was his protection.

"Nothing about the design, absolutely nothing about scaring them and nothing," he said.

& # 39; They kept saying it was for their protection. And I don't understand what my mask has to do with its protection.

Dearborn Key Bank, where Ulmen was locked up until police arrived after she refused to remove the surgical mask because she fears the coronavirus when a cashier requested it.

Ulmen has refused to accept Key Bank's explanation and says he will close his account

However, this was the second time in a month that a cashier had refused to serve Ulmen due to a surgical mask that covered his face or that of a person with it, which means that she knew that this was the policy of the Bank.

Last month, she was involved in a similar incident when a cashier asked her to remove the mask her ten-year-old son was wearing before he was treated.

Ulmen said his son was sick, so he took him back to the car before returning to the bank.

Key Bank responded to the incident with a statement reiterating that the request to remove the mask was due to a banking policy.

"We regret any inconvenience caused, but it is the policy of the bank to request a brief removal of anything that blocks the face for the safety of our employees and customers," he said.

Ulmen has said that after his conversation with the police, however, the bank statement is not enough and will now close his account with them.

& # 39; Key Bank cannot get away with treating customers in this way; you can't lock your customers in a bank, "he said.

While Chinese authorities have encouraged people to wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of coronaviruses, medical experts say there is little evidence to prove their effectiveness in the real world.

"Facial masks play a very important role in clinical settings, such as the hospital," Dr. Jake Dunning of Public Health England (PHE) told The Sun.

"However, there is very little evidence of a widespread benefit from its use outside these clinical settings."