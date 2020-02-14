Michigan woman arrested in Rome for her husband's death in 2002 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML32db3780bc336bf14b8ececaabeac5fd11% %MINIFYHTML32db3780bc336bf14b8ececaabeac5fd12%

ROME (AP) – An American woman wanted in the death of her husband in 2002, whose remains were so burned that they were not identified for more than a decade, was arrested in Rome after a multinational search, police said Thursday.

Rome police arrested 59-year-old Beverly McCallum during the night after she and her teenage son checked into a Rome hotel on the northwestern outskirts of the Italian capital. Italian hotels must register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

The process revealed that McCallum had an Interpol arrest warrant against her, police said in a statement.

The hotel, Papillo, which has Italian and European Union flags, is located in a shopping center in an indescribable area overlooking the main ring road of Rome. The staff confirmed that she was arrested there.

US authorities had been trying to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to be living, to be tried for the murder of her husband, Robert Caraballo. In 2002, he was beaten and suffocated, and his body was thrown and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan.

Police said McCallum was being held in Rebibbia prison in Rome.

In Michigan, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said he was aware of the arrest but had no immediate comments.

"We have seen reports in the media of an American citizen arrested in Rome," said the US State Department. “When a US citizen is arrested abroad, we are ready to provide all appropriate consular services. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comments at this time. "

The severely burned remains of Caraballo were found in a burnt foot closet in a wooded area of ​​Ottawa County, Michigan, in the days after his death. The identity of the victim was unknown until the police received an anonymous complaint in 2015.

In the years after the murder, McCallum reportedly met a man from Pakistan through the Internet and moved there. Rome police said they had fled to Pakistan after learning that the police were following her.

Last year, murder charges were announced against McCallum, his daughter Dineane Ducharme and Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids. The three were also accused of conspiracy, disinterest and mutilation of a body.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was expected to testify against the other two. Showering was also in custody.

McMillan, a friend of Ducharme, told investigators that the murder was planned and that a "test,quot; was carried out before killing Caraballo, Eaton County Sheriff's Detective James Maltby testified at a hearing last year.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Maltby said McMillan told investigators that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the stairs in the basement of a house, then hit him with at least one hammer in an attack so cruel that it lodged in Caraballo's skull. McCallum wrapped a plastic bag around the head of the Caraballo that was still breathing, Maltby testified.

Showering, who was 21 at the time of the murder, told police that his mother killed Caraballo and that she helped get rid of her stepfather's body, according to Maltby.

McCallum also has two younger daughters, who were 9 and 11 years old at the time. Maltby testified that McCallum brought the two younger girls with her when she burned Caraballo's body.

Maltby said that one of the two youngest daughters then asked his mother about what happened and that McCallum told him that he had killed Caraballo in self-defense.

Some time after the murder, Ducharme and his mother moved to Pasadena, Texas. McCallum subsequently moved to Pakistan after learning that the murder investigation was progressing, Maltby said.

Rome police said McCallum's teenage son was taken into custody by Rome's social services after his mother's arrest.

