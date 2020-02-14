Michelle Trachtenberg honors teachers who protect her from school bullies for Valentine's Day

WENN / Instar

Sharing sincere details about her childhood trauma in a long post, the former actress of & # 39; Buffy the Vampire Slayer & # 39; Advise victims of harassment not to put their value on another person.

Up News Info –

Michelle Trachtenberg He has dedicated a Valentine post to his teachers. On Thursday, February 13, one day before the actual celebration, the first "Buffy the Vampire Hunt"Star shared a long post in which she talked about her experience of being a victim of bullying at school and how her teachers helped her deal with it.

"So, in reality, my Valentine's Day goes to three teachers who protected me and I think to this day," Trachtenberg attributes the significant figures in his life. The 34-year-old actress continued to name those teachers and how they helped her. "Mrs. Vollman (she let me have lunch in her classroom so the children wouldn't throw away my food or throw away my food)," he said.

%MINIFYHTMLa4660c60c08b10632e0c4151d10a282111% %MINIFYHTMLa4660c60c08b10632e0c4151d10a282112%

She continued to mention the rest of the teachers: "Mrs. Lighter (who helped me love learning and let me read books in her classroom), Mr. Beckman (saw that I was a writer and challenged me, as a former teacher university and I wanted my writing to succeed). " He added that he feels grateful and grateful for them.

Trachtenberg detailed what type of bullying he suffered at school: "In my time, all the children had to write a Valentine's card for everyone in the class. I never received one on purpose, they all received a Valentine's card. No one He gave one and they thought he didn't need the attention. All the children and the staff laughed and thought that everyone else should have one, being an actress since he was 3 years old, apparently he didn't need it. "

He continued to remember how serious his intimidation was at the time when he said: "The children were cruel. There is no need to insist on the past. But I still have scars from being thrown down the stairs and crashed into the lockers first."

Needless to say, Trachtenberg did not remember having good friends at school, but some of his old school friends have claimed over time that they were "best friends." Disagreeing with them, he commented: "This is a challenge for me to post, since people always contact me on social media saying:" Oh, my brother, my sister went to school with you, you were the best friends ! False ".

He also took the opportunity to share some advice with other victims of bullying. "I write this to every child, teenager, person who is being bullied. You are something. Do not put your courage on another person. Do not let them win, it is your victory," he emphasized.

<br />

Trachtenberg already talked about her experience with bullying in 2012. During an interview in "E! Investigates: Bullying," she said she was humiliated by 150 children in the front yard during a party for their eighth grade graduation. She said she was bullied because her school friends knew she was an actress.