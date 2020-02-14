Michael Avenatti found guilty in the extortion case of Nike

Michael Avenatti has been in serious trouble in the past two years, unrelated to his former client, Stormy Daniels, who was at the center of one of Donald Trump's scandals near the start of his administration in 2016.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Avenatti simply looked straight ahead and showed no reaction, as he was convicted of charges of trying to extort the mass company, Nike. Associated Press was the first to give the news.

As noted above, Avenatti excelled in popular culture as a lawyer for Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with the president before she was finally elected. Later, Michael said he considered running for president.

Before Mr. Avenatti was charged with charges last year, the lawyer turned to his Twitter account to say he was holding a press conference on the alleged indiscretions perpetrated by Nike. Avenatti reportedly told Nike that he would consider not making claims public if he paid his client about $ 1.5 million.

Subsequently, Nike contacted the US Attorney's Office. UU., Who later abandoned an investigation together with the FBI. In addition, Avenatti has also been charged with other crimes in California, including tax crimes and scamming some of its clients.

Interestingly, Avenatti has been involved in some of the most important cases of recent years, at least in the media. For example, he was only one of the parties that revealed a video tape of R. Kelly having sex with underage girls.

Rachelle Lewis reported in February 2019 that Michael Avenatti was a person who had videos of the singer sleeping with minors. It was seen as just a test against the singer and songwriter who is preparing to go to trial.

Avenatti was working on the case against R. Kelly because he had contacted a client who wanted to work with him. The client considered himself a whistleblower of Kelly's misconduct. Fans know that Kelly's reputation has been ruined forever.



