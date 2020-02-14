Michael Avenatti, former Stormy Daniels lawyer, convicted in Nike extortion trial – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML6e2e099555d7c2d30f69145465ee5c2011% %MINIFYHTML6e2e099555d7c2d30f69145465ee5c2012%

– A Newport Beach lawyer who gained fame by representing the porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump has been convicted of trying to extort the sportswear giant Nike.

The verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. After a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed that Avenatti threatened to use his access to the media to damage Nike's reputation and the price of the shares unless the clothing company paid him up to $ 25 million.

Avenatti did not testify, but his lawyers said he was following the wishes of an amateur director of the youth basketball league who wanted him to force Nike to fire corrupt executives and fix their culture.

Prosecutors argued that Avenatti had a debt of more than $ 15 million when he tried to extort Nike with up to $ 25 million, while Avenatti's lawyers said the money he legally requested to conduct an internal investigation of the sportswear giant was a bargain.

For Avenatti, it is only the completion of the first of the three tests scheduled in the next five months. He has denied all charges.

Criminal charges against him in other cases include accusations in New York that he cheated former client porn star Stormy Daniels with proceeds from a book agreement and charges in Los Angeles that he defrauded millions of dollars.

Avenatti told The Associated Press that "any claim that he had a $ 15 million debt is ridiculous, absurd and ridiculous."

"I look forward to the next trial in which I will be exonerated and the truth will be known," he said at the time.

On March 25, Avenatti was arrested in two separate federal cases in Santa Ana and New York. The Santa Ana case alleges that he stole more than $ 12 million in liquidation money from five of his clients, including Johnson, did not file income tax returns, did not pay millions in taxes, filed fraudulent loan applications and hid assets from the bankruptcy court.

The New York case alleges that Avenatti tries to extort more than $ 20 million from the sports equipment giant Nike because of claims that it had evidence that Nike employees channeled illegal payments to the best high school basketball prospects and their families.

In April, a federal grand jury in Santa Ana filed 36 charges of embezzlement, bank fraud and theft against Avenatti, and one of those charges alleges that the 48-year-old Century City lawyer had stolen $ 4 million from Geoffrey Johnson, a Paraplegic man with mental health problems.

