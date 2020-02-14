Mexican women protest against horrible murder of Ingrid Escamilla | Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador News

Dozens of activists flocked to Mexico's presidential palace on Friday to protest against violence against women, singing "not one more murder,quot; and splashing one of its large, ornate doors with red paint like blood and the words "state of feminicide. "

The heated demonstration of Valentine's Day, led by women, emerged from outrage in recent days over the murder of Ingrid Escamilla, 25, in Mexico City and the publication of graphic photos of his mutilated corpse in newspapers.

A protester sprayed "INGRID,quot; in tall pink letters on another palace door in tribute. Many participants noted that his death was only the last example in a wave of brutal murders of women who have been called "femicides."

An average of 10 women are killed per day in Mexico, and last year set a new general homicide record, according to official data.

"It's not just Ingrid. There are thousands of femicides," said Lilia Florencio Guerrero, whose daughter was violently murdered in 2017. "It fills us with anger and rage."

He called on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was inside the palace while the protests continued, to do more to stop the violence.

Others graffiti slogans such as "they are killing us,quot; on the walls of the building and expelled bright flames from cans of flammable spray paint.

Protesters standing in front of the presidential palace doors with words that read "Ingrid,quot; and "state of feminicide,quot; in downtown Mexico City, Mexico (Andrés Martínez Casares / Reuters)

Inside the stately palace, where López Obrador lives with his family, the president tried to reassure the activists during his morning press conference.

"I am not burying my head in the sand … The government I represent will always ensure the safety of women," he said, without detailing new plans.

Protesters also warned newspapers that they published photos of Escamilla's body, shouting "the press is an accomplice."

La Prensa, a newspaper that published the dreadful image on its cover, defended its history of reports on crimes and murders, issues that, he said, the government prefers to silence. The document also said it was open to discussion about adjusting its standards beyond legal requirements.

"We understand today that it has not been enough, and we have entered into a deeper review process," the newspaper said in a front page statement on Friday.

The Pasala newspaper had filled most of its tabloid newspaper cover with the photo, under the headline of Valentine's Day: "It was Cupid's fault." The cover provoked anger not only for the bloody display, but also for the joking tone about a crime for which Escamilla's domestic partner was arrested.

Pasala editors did not respond to requests for comments.