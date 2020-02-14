Mercedes presents the car for the defense of the F1 title in F1 2020







Mercedes has launched the car in which their hopes to maintain their unprecedented sequence of Formula 1 success in 2020 rest.

The first images of the W11, adorned with the revised livery that was first revealed earlier this week, were revealed online before the car track debut later Friday at Silverstone.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas drive the car.

Mercedes has won all 12 F1 world titles (six crowns of pilots and six of builders) since the current turbo hybrid engines were introduced in F1 in 2014.

Having broken the Ferrari record of five consecutive double titles last year, the search for another clean sweep is therefore the obvious goal of the Brackley team for the first season of the new decade.

As an additional incentive, no team has won seven constructor championships in succession.

Hamilton's personal goal is equally momentous: to match Michael Schumacher's seven-record historical record.

While you can tie the F1 championship record in 2020, you can review two of Schumacher's other historical achievements: the highest number of race wins and the highest number of podiums.

Hamilton starts 2020 with just seven wins in the race behind 91 Germans, and four podiums drifting from the 155 record. The 35-year-old has won at least nine races in each of the last six seasons.

Bottas joins Hamilton in the Mercedes lineup for a fourth season and will aim to build his strongest F1 campaign in 2019, when he won four times and finished second in the championship.

More to follow…