Mercedes MJ Javid calls the fight with Reza Farahan a living nightmare

can Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid Y Pray Farahan Have you ever repaired your friendship for decades?
the Shahs of Sunset the co-stars have not been talking for most of the year due to the rumors of traps surrounding Reza's husband Adam Neely and MJ's husband Tommy Feight allegedly vandalizing Reza's house. The "heartbreaking,quot; drama will take place in this season of Shahs.
"I think what you will see from my perspective is someone who is deeply disappointed, deeply stunned and shocked by the turn of events. I think it's like a living nightmare," MJ told E! Exclusive news this week.
Referring to the bad blood between Tommy and Reza (Reza received a restraining order against the MJ man last year), he continued: "I am definitely stuck in the middle. Recently I was thinking about that. I thought to myself when I was a person who just had my baby, and it's a time when the family should be the closest. Isn't it interesting that I had to take care of how Reza feels and how Tommy feels, and worry about them, and my baby instead of what you know, celebrating? "
John Tsiavis / Bravo
MJ says it is "heartbreaking,quot; that Reza, her 30-year-old friend, has not been part of her 10-month-old son. Shams& # 39; life for the whole drama. "It's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking that, above all, you appear for your family and worry about gossip later," he said.
MJ also denies spreading rumors of cheating on Adam.
"Yes, that is unacceptable. You know, I was in the best place of all our friendship with Reza. So it is unacceptable to be dragged, and I was at bed rest. I was intubated. I was in the hospital. And I was just trying to survive." says MJ. "And yes, it was really shocking that his things, Adam and Ali, it has something to do with me. "
So, does MJ believe that she and Reza could repair their broken relationship?
"I don't know. I always have hope," he said. "And my father taught me to never like to hold on to negative emotions or anger, resentment and my father was extremely forgiving by nature. Therefore, I definitely do not want to be someone who runs a grudge. And I think that depends really a lot, not just me, but Reza and Tommy, if there were any changes. "
Apart from his enmity with Reza, Shahs Fans will see MJ adapt to motherhood after giving birth this season.
"I don't think you see anyone more raw and more vulnerable coming out of labor and challenging delivery," MJ said of his story. "Where, you know, 50 medical professionals from Cedar Sinai tell me that I am fortunate to be alive and how happy they are not to have gone. And the simple miracle of being a mother and feeling that I surpassed the odds In many ways, not only to to find love and marry him, but to be pregnant and be here with them today, is the crudest thing that will see me and my life. "
Shahs of Sunset airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)