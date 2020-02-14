Mercedes MJ Javid calls the fight with Reza Farahan a living nightmare

can Mercedes "MJ,quot; Javid Y Pray Farahan Have you ever repaired your friendship for decades?

the Shahs of Sunset the co-stars have not been talking for most of the year due to the rumors of traps surrounding Reza's husband Adam Neely and MJ's husband Tommy Feight allegedly vandalizing Reza's house. The "heartbreaking,quot; drama will take place in this season of Shahs.

"I think what you will see from my perspective is someone who is deeply disappointed, deeply stunned and shocked by the turn of events. I think it's like a living nightmare," MJ told E! Exclusive news this week.

Referring to the bad blood between Tommy and Reza (Reza received a restraining order against the MJ man last year), he continued: "I am definitely stuck in the middle. Recently I was thinking about that. I thought to myself when I was a person who just had my baby, and it's a time when the family should be the closest. Isn't it interesting that I had to take care of how Reza feels and how Tommy feels, and worry about them, and my baby instead of what you know, celebrating? "