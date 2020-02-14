Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally fired all London staff

%MINIFYHTML4b2b157ea4e31c76bc7d53b8492f138211% %MINIFYHTML4b2b157ea4e31c76bc7d53b8492f138212%

WENN / Avalon

In related news, it is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in Canada, paid a visit to Stanford University earlier this week to talk about their charity.

Up News Info –

Prince Harry and Meghan markle surely they do not plan to return to life as members of the British royal family. A new report states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so determined to leave Britain when they laid off all London staff in January, when they announced their plan to leave the royal family.

"Given his decision to take a step back, an office in Buckingham Palace is no longer needed," he shares insider information with RadarOnline. "While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redistribute the people inside the royal house, unfortunately there will be some layoffs."

%MINIFYHTML4b2b157ea4e31c76bc7d53b8492f138213% %MINIFYHTML4b2b157ea4e31c76bc7d53b8492f138214%

In addition, it is reported that the dismissal is a big surprise for the employees, who were behind the success of their trip to Africa. "The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people," explains the source. "The team is very loyal to the Sussex and understands and respects the decision they have made."

%MINIFYHTML4b2b157ea4e31c76bc7d53b8492f138215% %MINIFYHTML4b2b157ea4e31c76bc7d53b8492f138216%

In addition, the informant shares that "everyone is close and mutually supportive. The team is busy helping to establish their Royal Highnesses for the future and working on a series of final commitments."

In related news, it is said that the couple, currently residing in Canada, paid a visit to Stanford University earlier this week. The two allegedly met with the best teachers on Tuesday, February 11 to discuss their charitable organization.

Today reported that Meghan and Harry were received by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. According to reports, the duo spent several hours with several academics and professors, discussing their new charitable organization.

The two noted on their recently launched website of their charity and would be part of their new chapter. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," reads a message on your "About" page.

Meghan and Harry previously worked at the Royal Royal Foundation jointly with Prince William and Kate Middleton before deciding to get away from her. "Not only will their new foundation stand the test of time, but it will allow them to do some very ambitious things," said a palace source at the time. "Your charity will give you the opportunity to create something that will be your defining work, and it is completely yours."