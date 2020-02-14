Home Entertainment Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fire all London staff!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fire all London staff!

Bradley Lamb
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly fired all of their London staff and closed their offices in Buckingham Palace, as they prepare to say goodbye to real life once and for all.

"Given its decision to step back, an office in Buckingham Palace is no longer needed," said a MailOnline source.

"While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redistribute the people inside the royal house, unfortunately there will be some layoffs."

