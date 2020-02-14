Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fire all London staff!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly fired all of their London staff and closed their offices in Buckingham Palace, as they prepare to say goodbye to real life once and for all.

"Given its decision to step back, an office in Buckingham Palace is no longer needed," said a MailOnline source.

"While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redistribute the people inside the royal house, unfortunately there will be some layoffs."

Despite the layoffs, the staff seems to support the young couple.

"The duke and the duchess have a small team, less than 15 people," the source explained. "The team is very loyal to the Sussex and understands and respects the decision they have made.

"Everyone is close and mutually supportive. The team is busy helping to establish their Royal Highnesses for the future and working on a series of final commitments."

Meghan was intimidated by the UK press and moved to Canada, but reportedly will also spend part of her time in Los Angeles.