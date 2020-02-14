Meek Mill and Milano di Rouge finally become Instagram officers on Valentine's Day

WENN / Instagram / Instar

The rapper from Philadelphia is the first to make the publication, uploading an image of him and his designer girlfriend sharing a bed inside a private plane on the photo-sharing site.

meek mill and it is rumored that Milano di Rouge is dating for a long time. The two have denied any romance between them, and even when Meek confirmed that he has a baby on the way, he never mentioned the name of the designer. However, all of that changed Valentine's day when Meek and Milano finally became official on Instagram.

Meek was the first to make the publication, sharing a photo of them together on a private plane on the photo-sharing site. "Some bosses," so the rapper wrote next to the image that showed him and Milano sharing a bed. The Philadelphia star was sound asleep while her little mom could be seen looking back at the camera while putting her hand on her body.

Hours later, Milano took his own Instagram account to share his post. She snapped at her, leaning on her rapper boyfriend while watching television together. "Ima tell my grandchildren that & # 39; we started as close friends & # 39;", the fashion mogul wrote next to the photo.

Meek and Milano's dating rumors have been turning since last year, but the latter once closed speculation and insisted that their relationship was purely platonic. Despite the refusal, Meek rekindled the rumors when he posted on Instagram Stories a photo of Milan's shoes with flower petals.

The couple is currently waiting for their first child together. Milano announced the happy news and premiered his belly in one of his shows last year. Meanwhile, Meek only confirmed that he will be a father again in the middle of his Twitter war with his ex-girlfriend. Nicki Minaj earlier this month. He said at the time: "Go to church, leave me alone! My girl is pregnant and she watches me tweet about my ex, she is very clown … Ima, get out."