Medtronic withdraws 300K insulin pumps after death, 2K lesions – Up News Info

– Medtronic, based in Minnesota, is recalling more than 300,000 insulin pumps due to a missing or broken component.

The pump can dispense too much or too little insulin. The company says that more than 2,000 people were injured and one person died.

Medtronic says it will replace defective pumps. Click here for more information.

