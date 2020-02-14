Mayor of Brig finds a donation of kidney donors after the family turns to Billboard, Facebook in search – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML417b052402213ad6cbe1a81d9f0a298a11% %MINIFYHTML417b052402213ad6cbe1a81d9f0a298a12%

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (Up News Info) – A mayor of South Jersey and his family have been leading the campaign of his life. They have turned to Facebook and even a billboard for support. The reaction of the community has been shocking.

The Simpson family understands a difficult question. Two years ago, they were campaigning for votes when Dad, Andy, ran for mayor of Brigantine.

"As a politician, you really don't want people to really know your personal life," said Andy Simpson.

Andy Simpson won and has been serving as mayor for the past year and a half. But at that time, a much more consistent campaign emerged.

"His renal function continues to deteriorate and, at that time, they said he will need a transplant," said Andy's daughter, Meggan Advena.

Andy Simpson has end stage renal disease.

A kidney transplant through the national waiting list often takes years, so your children became creative, creating a Facebook page and a billboard.

"We basically needed the necessary kidney donor," we placed it on a red background, something that would really get people's attention, and then put a picture of my father and his grandson with him, Jack, "said daughter Katie Simpson.

Their family business gave them access to the billboard space and for two months the appeal remained at the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City.

"It was amazing for me, and what is really amazing is the people who came out and said," Hi, I would like to donate my kidney, "said Andy Simpson.

The family says that about 40 people have come forward, a blessing that followed the loss.

"Losing my wife is not easy even though I lost her 10 years ago," said Andy Simpson.

A month ago, Simpson's wife, Linda, died after a long battle against Alzheimer's.

“He returned a lot to the city of Brigantine. She was an amazing woman and Dina, the girl who offered me her kidney, lives up to her, ”said Simpson.

So is. Thanks to the efforts of their children, a coincidence has been found.

If a final test clears the procedure, a mayor of Brigantine named Dina will save his life.