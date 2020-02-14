Match report – Salford 10 – 12 Huddersfield





Aidan Sezer proved influential again when Huddersfield beat Salford

Aidan Sezer's two-minute penalty goal was enough for Huddersfield Giants to snatch a 12-10 victory over Salford Red Devils in Friday's Super League clash.

The visitors maintained a 6-4 lead at halftime through an attempt by Adam O & # 39; Brien and a Sezer conversion, with Ken Sio answering for the Red Devils after scoring two other potential scores.

Dan Sarginson's attempt and the conversion of Tui Lolohea after the break were canceled by an unconverted effort by Louis Senior, with the middle of the Sezer Giants placing the winning points late after the hosts stayed with 12 men after Kevin Brown was condemned for sin.

More to follow …