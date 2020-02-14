Match report – Leeds 52-10 Casco K R

















Watch the highlights while Leeds beat Hull KR on a 10-try route.

Harry Newman and Cameron Smith ran in two attempts each while Leeds Rhinos defeated Hull Kingston Rovers 52-10 at Headingley on Friday night.

The Super League match saw the hosts run in 10 attempts in total, with Luke Gale kicking eight conversions in one night when he captained his hometown club.

Former Castleford midfielder Tigers Gale intervened as a third-choice captain in the absence of injured rowers Stevie Ward and Rhyse Martin, and led the Rhinos to their first victory of the 2020 season.

Luke Gale escaped from Leeds to his first victory of the season

Former Hull KR Leeds coach Tony Smith was forced to make a late change before the kick-off when middle Jamie Ellis retired in the warm-up, recalling Jordan Abdull in his initial lineup, and the interruption seemed to have a destabilization. effect.

They were out of combat and lost the threat of attack from the injured Adam Quinlan.

The rhinos showed no signs of rust due to their week of forced rest from the beginning when the forward forward Cameron Smith and the hooker Brad Dwyer surpassed the Rovers line in the first six minutes without being able to knock the ball down.

Newman finally opened the scoring, finishing a break from Luke Briscoe, and added a second after a more excellent job from his end, who rejected the ball with Gale's kick.

Cameron Smith escapes for one of his two attempts against Hull KR

Although the attempts came to the right, Leeds seemed especially threatening through the success of left center Konrad Hurrell and helped create the next attempt in an unorthodox way when his kick hit a pole and Smith continued to get the touch.

Gale kicked his third conversion and extended his team's lead to 20-0 with a penalty before the visitors tried two minutes before halftime through the end Greg Minikin.

Ryan Brierley was unsuccessful with the attempt at conversion and the fight died out seven minutes into the second half.

In a similar start to the first half, Leeds strikers Matt Prior and Mikolaj Oledzki were stopped over the line before the pressure said with full-back Jack Walker jumping off Abdull's attempt to land.

Konrad Hurrell takes the Hull KR defense

The exciting Newman then made an 80-meter attempt for left-winger Ash Handley and the Robert Lui showdown combined with Walker to beat Smith for his second.

Gale maintained his accuracy with the boot to take the lead to 38-4 before Abdull threw himself on a loose ball for Rovers' second attempt, which was converted by Brierley.

However, it was nothing more than a comfort to the visitors, as his suspicious defense broke three times in the last 12 minutes to offer more attempts to Hurrell and replace James Donaldson and Richie Myler.