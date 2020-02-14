Home Entertainment Master P praises the integrity of Romeo Miller when he leaves &...

Master P praises the integrity of Romeo Miller when he leaves & # 39; GUHH & # 39;

Earlier this week, it was announced that Romeo Miller would abandon Growing Up Hip Hop, as he did not want to compromise his integrity or participate in any false stories, and his famous father, Master P, is on his back.

Master P shared an image of him and Romeo as a child, and praised his son for moving away from the reality television series:

"@romeomiller at age 12 was teaching him about integrity. All money is not good money. We will move away from a job or a bag if it is not right. I am proud of the man he became." He captioned the post.

