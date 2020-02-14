Master P praises the integrity of Romeo Miller when he leaves & # 39; GUHH & # 39;

Earlier this week, it was announced that Romeo Miller would abandon Growing Up Hip Hop, as he did not want to compromise his integrity or participate in any false stories, and his famous father, Master P, is on his back.

Master P shared an image of him and Romeo as a child, and praised his son for moving away from the reality television series:

"@romeomiller at age 12 was teaching him about integrity. All money is not good money. We will move away from a job or a bag if it is not right. I am proud of the man he became." He captioned the post.

"Young boss in formation #MillerGang Family over Everything. The key to being a great father is to spend time and never be a fan or friend of your child. Don't be afraid to change and lead by example. #Weallwegot God is real,quot; kings raise kings. "

According to TheJasmineBRAND, Romeo Romeo and the production team have disagreed. "Romeo and his father (Master P) would never go against their morale for money for any network," the source said.

"He has not been in much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with his new girlfriend. Romeo has nothing against the cast, they are just separating and prefer to explore the truth, not a counterfeit love triangle that the network is dragging. "