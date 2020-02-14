Massive resignation at the French film academy after the Polanksi line | News

The entire board of directors of the Cesar Academy, which grants the French equivalent of the Oscars, resigned on Thursday only two weeks before their gala ceremony after more than 200 actors, producers, directors and film personalities demanded a "deep reform ".

The academy had been criticized after director Roman Polanski's new film, An Officer and a Spy, topped the list of nominations for this year's Cesar awards, which will be delivered on February 28.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLca58b427d83d106090c6ec2502691c4211% %MINIFYHTMLca58b427d83d106090c6ec2502691c4212%

Polanski has been wanted in the United States for the legal violation of a 13-year-old girl since 1978 and is a non-gracious person in Hollywood.

"To honor those men and women who made cinema possible in 2019, find calm and ensure that the film festival remains just that, a festival, the board … has decided to resign unanimously," the academy said. a statement.

"This collective decision will allow the complete renewal of the meeting," he added.

A general meeting will be held after the next awards ceremony to choose a new board and administration that will work on the implementation of reforms and modernization, he said.

Several French feminist groups have urged César voters to reject Polanski's film, titled J & # 39; accuse in France, and called for a protest outside the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Salle Pleyel auditorium in Paris (Archive: Charles Platiau / Reuters)

More than 200 actors, producers, directors and film personalities denounced the "dysfunction,quot; in the academy and the "opacity,quot; in their accounts, in an open letter on Wednesday.

They also complained that the founding statutes of the Cesars had not changed in a long time and that the almost 5,000 members of the academy have no vote or voice in their decisions.

In response, the academy board said it would ask the National Film Center, an agency of the culture ministry, to appoint a mediator to oversee the "deep reform,quot; of its statutes and government.

The academy had previously announced measures to boost female representation in its membership and representation.

The inclusion of Polanski's film on the restricted list of the Cesars was condemned by the French equality minister, women's groups and film critics, but the Cesar Academy said it could not be expected to take "moral positions,quot; When evaluating movies.

Several French feminist groups have urged Cesar voters to reject Polanski's film, titled J & # 39; accuse in France, and called for a protest outside the awards ceremony, which will take place in the Salle Pleyel auditorium of Paris.

"When we mobilize, things happen!" Wrote the feminist collective Nous Toutes (All Of Us) on Twitter.

Another group, Osez Le Feminisme (Dare Feminism), said: "Imagine what follows. A new voting panel without male self-confidence, opacity and sexism. Will we finally stop applauding rapists and pedophiles in the race?"