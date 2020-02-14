Massachusetts State Senator defends support for undocumented immigrant license law

Receiving criticism from Republicans accusing her of reversing her position, state senator Diana DiZoglio is defending her decision to vote to advance a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.

DiZoglio said earlier this week that the Association of Police Chiefs of the Greater City had asked him to support the proposal "to allow the conversation to continue through what will still be a very long committee process." The state house news service reports.

"I voted yes in solidarity with our main association of city police chiefs because the provisions of the bill would help law enforcement officers identify criminals who are here illegally and take them off the streets," said DiZoglio, a Moderate Democrat, in a statement provided to The News Media.

DiZoglio was among the 14 Democrats who backed a new draft of the bill in the Joint Transportation Committee last week, a vote that followed the lines of the party, according to the News service.

His comments that clarify the reasons for his vote follow criticisms of the state Republican Party.

Senate leaders initially kept the vote private until the co-chair of the House of Representatives released the full bill to the News service.

"Senate Democrats wanted to keep the public in the dark, and Senator DiZoglio would obviously have preferred it that way," MassGOP president Jim Lyons said in a statement. "What we have here is that the Democrats say one thing and do the other."

Specifically, Lyons points out a statement DiZoglio said on the subject while running for re-election in the House in 2014: "I think we must ensure that everyone is documented and legally here before providing state resources," said DiZoglio. according to The patriot of the valley.

"(The Democrats) do not support transparency and that is why," Lyons said.

DiZoglio said he received a letter from the Haverhill and Methuen police chiefs with their support for the newly drafted version of the bill.

"I did not support and still do not support the previous version of the bill, since I felt that language was problematic and our association of bosses as well," he said. "However, I do support the progress in the drafting of the bill that was drafted and approved by the Association of Chiefs of Police Police."

The version of the proposal committee would require that license applicants provide two forms of identification, with at least one containing a photograph and one that includes a date of birth, depending on the publication.

Potential license holders would have to show a valid foreign passport or a consular identification card. News service reports. The other form of identification could be a valid driver's license from another state or territory; a birth certificate; an employment authorization document from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services; or a Massachusetts identification card.

Previous versions of the bill would have left the Registry of Motor Vehicles to decide what documents would be necessary, according to the media.

In their letter to lawmakers, Methuen police chief Joseph Solomon and Haverhill police chief Allen DeNaro said the preliminary support "in no way supports anyone entering our country or traveling illegally through our communities. " News service reports.

However, they wrote that they want legislators to continue working on the bill so that the proposal can finally "make the roads of our Community safer."

"Having the ability to grant an appropriate license to an individual will help law enforcement officials in the Commonwealth to identify people they may encounter during interactions with motor vehicles," the letter said.

According to the News service, Governor Charlie Baker continues to oppose the bill.