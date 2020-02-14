Massachusetts Senate approves mental health parity bill

%MINIFYHTMLc05bf94ae923aa067095b9590c25e2c211% %MINIFYHTMLc05bf94ae923aa067095b9590c25e2c212%

BOSTON (AP) – People suffering from mental health problems would have access to medical care along with those suffering from physical illnesses such as high blood pressure or diabetes under a bill passed unanimously by the Senate on Thursday. Massachusetts.

Supporters say the bill would help remove existing barriers to providing fast medical care, provide the state with better tools to enforce its mental health parity laws and create a more diverse workforce of mental health doctors.

The bill is a priority for Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka, whose father suffered serious mental health problems. She said she began to speak publicly about her experiences in recent years to help bring to light mental health problems.

"I talk about that because I really think we have to break the silence, we have to break the stigma," Spilka told a news conference before the debate in the Senate began.

Legislators put several steps designed to obtain mental health care on an equal footing with other forms of medical care in the bill, which aims to build on the mental health parity laws passed in 2000 and 2008. The draft The law would put an end to the need for patients with acute mental health problems to obtain prior authorization from insurers before receiving care and making critical changes on how providers can bill services.

The legislation would also create a special commission charged with recommending a common set of criteria to be used by health care providers and insurers for mental health services.

It would also expand access to mental health to neglected cultural, ethnic and linguistic populations and the LGBTQ community by creating a portfolio of more diverse mental health professionals. Currently, about 90% of mental health doctors in Massachusetts are non-Latino whites.

Senator Julian Cyr, one of the sponsors of the bill, said he had anxiety and depression problems while growing up, adding that he was bullied and had panic attacks at school.

Cyr, who is gay, said that therapy has helped him achieve things he never thought he could do, but getting access to that therapy and getting his insurance to cover it has not always been easy, something that the bill is about approach.

"I'm a pretty smart consumer. If I can't find a way to navigate through these barriers to access care in this broken system, can you imagine how many other people in Massachusetts can't get the mental health they need?" Cyr said.

Lora Pellegrini, president of the Massachusetts Health Plans Association, said the group believes that the entire health care system, not just health plans, should be responsible for achieving the goal of mental health parity in Massachusetts. She said the bill would help move the state in that direction.

Pellegrini also said that it is important that state agencies, working with the attorney general's office, create a uniform understanding of federal mental health parity law and issue state guidelines "so that consumers, employers, providers and health plans of Massachusetts can understand their rights and responsibilities under the law free of competitive interpretations. "

The bill is priced at around $ 5.7 million, money that would come out of an existing state fund.

The bill now goes to the House of Massachusetts.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker has tried to address some of the same concerns in a separate health bill he introduced.