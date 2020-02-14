Margot Robbie crying the loss of her grandfather

Wenn

The Harley Quinn of DC Extended Universe is mourning her grandfather Herbert Kessler, who passed away at the age of 96 in her home country of Australia.

Kessler, Margot's mother's father, Sarie, reportedly died peacefully at his home on the Gold Coast in the actress's native Australia on February 1, 2020 while in London promoting his new film. "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn".

On Friday, February 14, 2020, a funeral for Hessler was held in Dalby, Queensland, whom his grandchildren affectionately called "Grandy." However, it is unclear whether Margot, who was seen filming the "Suicide Squad"The sequel in Panama City, Florida, the day before, was able to attend.

Kessler, a former dentist, died almost a year after his wife Verna, who died in April last year. Since his death, he had been living in a retirement home.

Margot talked about the influence Kessler had on his life during an interview with Vogue in 2019, reflecting on a dinner held by his grandparents when he scolded his family for gossiping about someone.

"They talked about someone and gossiped about someone," he said. "And Grandy said: & # 39; well, he's not here to defend himself at this time, so let's talk about something else & # 39 ;.

"I want to be that kind of person who listens to people gossiping and says & # 39; let's talk about something else & # 39 ;.