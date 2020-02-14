Manchester City was kicked out of the Champions League for two years

%MINIFYHTML6fec0c6d01dac085bc6c514d947040cd11% %MINIFYHTML6fec0c6d01dac085bc6c514d947040cd12%

Manchester City has been banned from competing in the Champions League for two years.

UEFA imposed the penalty, which includes a fine of 30 million euros ($ 33 ​​million), on the giants of the Premier League for violating the rules of Fair Financial Play.

One statement said: "The Award Chamber, after considering all the evidence, has found that the Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the Financial Licensing Regulations and UEFA Financial Fair Play by exaggerating its sponsorship income in its accounts and in the balance information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.

"The Judicial Chamber has also found that, in violation of the regulations, the Club did not cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.

"The Judicial Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club, ordering it to be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of € 30 million.

"The decision of the Judicial Chamber is subject to appeal before the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS). If the Manchester City Football Club exercises that right, the reasoned decision of the Judicial Chamber shall not be published before the publication of the final award by the CAS ".

"As the Chamber of Awards pointed out, the club has the right to appeal this decision to the Court of Sports Arbitration. Therefore, UEFA will not comment further on this decision at this stage."

Manchester City responded with a statement on its official website, expressing disappointment with the decision.

But the English side is not surprised by the suspension and said UEFA made the decision even before the investigation began.

"Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today's announcement from the UEFA Chamber of Awards," the statement said. "The Club always anticipated the ultimate need to seek an independent body and process to impartially consider the integral body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position."

"In December 2018, the UEFA chief investigator publicly anticipated the result and the penalty he intended to be sent to Manchester City, even before any investigation began. The subsequent UEFA process he supervised with imperfections and leaks has meant that there is little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA disciplinary body, a complaint that was validated by a CAS ruling.

"In a nutshell, this is a case initiated by UEFA, processed by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this injurious process now over, the Club will seek an impartial trial as quickly as possible and, therefore, in the first instance , begin the proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport as soon as possible. "

More to follow…