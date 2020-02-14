Manchester City banned from the next two Champions Leagues | News

The governing body of European football has banned English champions Manchester City of competing in any European club competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($ 32.5m).

City, owned by the United Arab Emirates and one of the richest football clubs in the world, had been investigated by UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) for alleged violations of the Fair Fair Financial (FFP) rules. UEFA said Friday in a statesman that the English giants had committed "serious breaches,quot; of the rules.

%MINIFYHTMLbb4dcdd45a61fabada2882968b28d58b11% %MINIFYHTMLbb4dcdd45a61fabada2882968b28d58b12%

The Premier League club said quickly that it intended to appeal the decision to the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS) based in Lausanne.

Plus:

City attacked UEFA in a statement, doubting the impartiality of the agency and saying that the "harmful process,quot; was "defective."

"Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today's announcement from the UEFA Chamber of Adjudications. The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek an independent body and a process to impartially consider the integral body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position, "reads The club's statement.

CLUB STATEMENT https://t.co/ueMFeLFowu – Manchester City (@ManCity) February 14, 2020

"In December 2018, the UEFA chief investigator publicly anticipated the result and the penalty he intended to be sent to Manchester City, even before any investigation began. The subsequent defective and constantly leaked UEFA process he supervised has meant that there is little doubt in the result that he would deliver.

"The club has formally complained to the UEFA disciplinary body, a complaint that was validated by a CAS ruling. In a nutshell, this is a case initiated by UEFA, processed by UEFA and tried by UEFA."

"With this injurious process now over, the Club will seek an impartial trial as quickly as possible and, therefore, in the first instance, will begin the proceedings before the Sports Arbitration Court as soon as possible."

The ruling, if confirmed by the court of appeals, would mean that the City will not be able to compete in the Champions League next season if they again qualify for the most important club competition in Europe.

The UEFA FFP rules aim to prevent clubs from receiving unlimited amounts of money through sponsorship agreements inflated with owners-related organizations.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Agency Award Chamber said City had violated the rules by "exaggerating its sponsorship income in its accounts and in the balance information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016,quot; and added that the club "did not cooperate in the investigation,quot;.

City is a megaclub owned by the UAE that ended last season as the Premier League champion and the winner of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup of the Football Association.

The last owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a real Emirati and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, is one of the richest people involved in world football, and The Telegraph estimates his individual net worth at $ 17 one billion The club itself, with annual revenues in the last year of $ 635 million, according to Deloitte, is the fifth richest football club in the world.

With this harmful process now over, the Club will seek a fair trial as quickly as possible. Manchester City Declaration

Its current squad, assembled and funded at a cost of more than $ 1 billion, includes 10 players for which the City paid between $ 47 and $ 76 million.

The case about non-compliance with the FFP rules focuses on accusations that the club seriously cheated financial regulators. Clubs can only spend on their squads in relation to the amount of revenue received from sponsors, in an attempt to ensure a relatively uniform playing field.

But the leaked documents seem to suggest that the City attempted to evade these rules by disguising cash payments from an investment company backed by the UAE through artificially inflated sponsorship agreements with companies such as the UAE airline, Etihad Airways. .

"We are innocent until proven (otherwise), I'm sorry," Pep Guardiola, city manager, told reporters when accusations resurfaced last year.

While the ban on top-notch European football would be a blow to the club's prestige, it would also cost the City dearly in terms of lucrative rates received under global broadcast agreements. UEFA distributed $ 2.3 billion in revenue among the clubs that participated in the Champions League competitions and the 2018 Super Cup.

"If UEFA decides that we did something wrong, that's fine, we will be banned, we will be punished or whatever they decide," Guardiola added in May 2018.

City previously told Sky Sports News that the accusations were a "clear and organized,quot; attempt to stain the club's reputation.

Guardiola is a highly accomplished coach and coach, who has not hidden his ambition to win the European Champions League. Speculation has already increased regarding the future direction of his career if Manchester City is prevented from competing in the competition.

"That's Pep,quot; It was the number three term on Twitter in the UK on Friday night, as social media users speculated when Spanish would announce their departure.