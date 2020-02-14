Home Local News Man shot, killed overnight in Mantua – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A man was shot dead in the Mantua section of Philadelphia on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Union and Wallace streets.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot six times: two in the upper back, two in the abdomen, one in the left hip and one in the right side.

He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests.

