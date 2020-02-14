Man accused of arson, animal abuse in the fire of a Tustin apartment that killed a dog, displaced residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 59-year-old man was accused on Friday of causing a 5-alarm fire in a Tustin apartment building that killed a dog and displaced dozens of residents.

Patrick Andrew Ceniceros was charged on Friday with a charge of aggravated fire with damages exceeding $ 8.3 million, arson on inhabited property, a 2001 Ford Mustang fire and animal abuse by a caretaker for the death of the dog, according to court records: all serious crimes.

The fast-moving fire was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Chatham Village apartments at 15751 Williams St., and it did not completely go out until 8 a.m. according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Ashtrays were arrested by Tustin police on Wednesday on suspicion of arson. Police said he lived in the complex.

The neighbors reported hearing loud blows and screams before the fire began and suspected that the fire had been intentionally caused.

There was anger from the now displaced residents, two of whom suffered smoke inhalation, after learning of the investigation of the arson.

"They cannot live comfortably at this time," said a man struggling to discover how to house his parents after the fire. “They lost their IDs, they lost social security, they lost their passport. They have nothing. "

Ashtrays voluntarily entered the Tustin Police Department and agreed to be interrogated in connection with the fire, according to police.

According to court records, Ashtrays also face an improvement in the sentence for a fire caused by an accelerator and a previous conviction for attempted murder in October 2009 in San Bernardino County.

"There was a big fire," said Samara Carranza, who curled up in blankets with her sister and her dog outside the building. “Everything was burning, the roof was falling. It was very sad. "

Within 25 minutes of the shooting, the roof collapsed and all firefighters were removed from the building, said Orange County Fire Authority captain Tony Bommarito. The video shows a part of the smoking roof that falls from the building and falls on the sidewalk, forcing firefighters to back off.

About 125 firefighters fought the fire from a defensive position outside the two-story, 100-unit complex. Thirty-eight units were destroyed by fire.

Many of the residents were asleep when the fire broke out and said they were struggling to get safe. Some residents who escaped say they were awakened by the sound of people shouting and knocking on doors.

"Everyone was in a panic," said resident Eymy Murillo. "People just didn't know where to go, what to do. It was very scary."

Residents displaced by the fire were asked to register with the Red Cross in 1952 E. McFadden Ave. in Santa Ana The fire displaced about 100 people and a bus was sent to pick them up and take them to the center for people from the elderly of the Tustin area.

The two residents who suffered smoke inhalation were taken to a hospital.

He was being held on a $ 1 million bond.

