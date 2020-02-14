Malang continues to get good results at the box office

Aditya Roy Kapur and the protagonist of Disha Patani, Malang, are still getting good results at the box office. The director of Mohit Suri, starring Aditya, Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, is the story of four people, who love to kill people and their motivations to do so. The cast of the movie has been celebrating the success of his movie. Kunal Kemmu launched a successful dinner at his residence to celebrate the success of the film.

The film has been positively received by the public. Speaking of the box office figures, the film opened at Rs 6.71 crore on day 1 and continued with a good trend during the week. By earning Rs 3.20 million on Day 7, Malang's total is now Rs 39.65 million at the box office. The film joins the protagonist of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Love Aaj Kal, which premiered in theaters today.

