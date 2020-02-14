Mako Vunipola "does not regret,quot; the trade agreement with the former president of Saracens | Rugby Union News

















3:11



SSN reporter James Cole explains the details of the Saracen salary cap violations

SSN reporter James Cole explains the details of the Saracen salary cap violations

Mako Vunipola does not regret entering the trade agreements that

contributed to the disgrace of the Saracens of the Gallagher Premier League.

%MINIFYHTMLec92f7a9bbe80fe01bad29acdb740aed11% %MINIFYHTMLec92f7a9bbe80fe01bad29acdb740aed12%

The fallen English and European champions have docked a total of 105 points to ensure that they are demoted to the second level as punishment for repeated violations of the salary cap regulations.

Vunipola received £ 450,000 which was paid by the owner and former president Nigel Wray at Vunprop, a jointly owned company with his younger brother Billy, for the purpose of buying a house.

The report on the investigation of the infractions during the last three seasons also showed that they received interest-free loans for home renovations.

Wray had made real estate investments with several players, claiming that the investment is not the salary, but the independent panel chaired by Lord Dyson saw the payments as a way to circumnavigate the salary limit of £ 7 million.

Mako Vunipola received £ 450,000 which was paid by the owner and former president Nigel Wray at Vunprop

When asked if he regretted having reached the arrangements, Vunipola said: "I don't regret it at all. If I had the option to do it again, I would do it again knowing what happened."

"That is not insignificant in not worrying about what has happened to the club, plus the fact that I know that rugby is important and our careers are short and I want to look forward a bit."

"It's the usual thing. In Nigel's terms, he's still there and backs us up. For me and my brother, he allowed us to focus on rugby."

0:36 England's front row, Jamie George, says he will stay in Saracens next season despite the decline of the Premier League club. England's front row, Jamie George, says he will stay in Saracens next season despite the decline of the Premier League club.

Vunipola, who along with his Saracen teammates is exonerated of any guilt for breaches of the salary cap, never imagined that his co-investment with Wray would have such far-reaching repercussions.

"No, in the least. Nigel presented us with the opportunity and, as rugby players, our careers are not so long," said England's support.

"Any opportunity that can help or order a bit of our future after rugby, we are more than willing to investigate. That was our thinking when we first invested with Nigel and that has not changed."

"He approached us (with the investment), but he also understood that we were looking for more in our future and not just in rugby."

1:08 Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available. Exeter Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter says the club will consider hiring Saracen players if they are available.

"It hasn't been three comfortable weeks, but it has probably been harder for friends and family who listen and read all this. It has been difficult for them."

"When they announced that we were definitely relegated, it was probably the lowest."

Jamie George is the only member of the Saracens contingent in England to commit his future to the club for his season in the Championship, but Vunipola is not so sure what awaits him.

"Right now, I don't know. Some things must happen before I can say that I will definitely stay," said Vunipola.

"There are things that are not under my control, but I hope they are resolved sooner rather than later."