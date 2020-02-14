Making changes: how Justin Bieber found his way back to music

There was never a guarantee that we would get a new Justin Bieber album on this or any day.

%MINIFYHTMLd0c937037971f113de0921d9c751383c13% %MINIFYHTMLd0c937037971f113de0921d9c751383c14%

For a minute there, it seemed that the formative years spent under the most intense focuses had irreparably damaged the superstar's relationship with her first love: music.

%MINIFYHTMLd0c937037971f113de0921d9c751383c15% %MINIFYHTMLd0c937037971f113de0921d9c751383c16%

I had not released any solo material since 2015 Purpose. He canceled all the remaining dates of the tour to support that LP in 2017. And then, in March of last year, he gave the news to his admirer, although sometimes oppressive, fanatic that, despite his clear desire for a new album , its focus was anywhere but.

"I have been searching, searching, trial and error like most of us, now I am very focused on repairing some of the deeply rooted problems that I have like most of us, so as not to fall apart, so that I can keep my marriage and be the father that I want to be, "he wrote in a long Instagram post, adding:" Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health. "