Making changes: how Justin Bieber found his way back to music

There was never a guarantee that we would get a new Justin Bieber album on this or any day.
For a minute there, it seemed that the formative years spent under the most intense focuses had irreparably damaged the superstar's relationship with her first love: music.
I had not released any solo material since 2015 Purpose. He canceled all the remaining dates of the tour to support that LP in 2017. And then, in March of last year, he gave the news to his admirer, although sometimes oppressive, fanatic that, despite his clear desire for a new album , its focus was anywhere but.
"I have been searching, searching, trial and error like most of us, now I am very focused on repairing some of the deeply rooted problems that I have like most of us, so as not to fall apart, so that I can keep my marriage and be the father that I want to be, "he wrote in a long Instagram post, adding:" Music is very important to me, but nothing comes before my family and my health. "
Although he said he would "come with an album as soon as possible," it was not known how long it would be.
"I was dealing with a lot of fear," he told Apple Music Zane Lowe of the concern he faced when he returned to the studio during an interview published this week "I was only afraid, at that time, even of the process; what I will talk about again, will be received. I am beginning to compare with other artists."
As we learned in the following months, Bieber was dealing with quite a lot in those years. Not only was he adapting to life as a married man after trying the knot with his wife Hailey Bieber (single) Baldwin), but he was becoming sober, dealing with all the difficulties involved in cleaning, and also suffering both from a diagnosis of previously undisclosed Lyme disease and the Epstein-Barr virus, a type of monkey that can cause extreme fatigue and fevers
"It's nothing shy of devastating," Dr. Buzz Mingin, the health coach who has been working with the pop star to stay well said in the sixth episode of his new YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons. "When someone is 13 or 14 years old, we know that the brain is not yet ready to handle all the rigor that comes with being an artist, much less someone who is as famous as Justin."
It wasn't until friend and partner Scooter braun client Ariana Grande He invited Bieber to join her during his presentation in Coachella last spring, where he received a standing ovation, which he received the "confidence boost,quot; he needed to consider returning to the study, he told Lowe. "It reminded me a little … this is what I do, this is what I'm good at, and I don't need to run away from it," he added.
How Allison Kaye, one of the people on his management team, recalled in Seasons, that was the turning point. "I wanted him to build a rolling itinerary as I do when he is working," he revealed. "The moment he asked for time to pass, I thought: & # 39; Oh, that's fine, now we're ready to go back to work & # 39;".
Then, he returned to the studio, taking a more independent tactic than ever. "I have tried to step back and allow it to process," Braun explained in the second episode of Seasons. "My participation in the previous albums was to find songs, find producers, find writers. But really (2013) Journals from now on, his process usually begins with him just experimenting for six months before we even speak a song. "
Bieber's lifelong producer Josh Godwin echoed the sentiment, explaining that the singer is "totally responsible,quot; for the choices made while the creation would eventually become Changes.
And that title is not just lip service. As Bieber revealed at the premiere of Seasons, the work he has done to improve in recent years has extended to his approach to making music.
"I think what has been challenging over the years is that he often played music, and it would be for me," he explained. "When the focus and goal are on you, you tend to lose your purpose in that. I think the older I get, the more I realize that I'm not using my gift, for the right reasons. It's not about me, it's about to help someone who is going through whatever is happening, and to be able to talk about it, I think it's a really great way to see what I do. "
That does not mean that you are not nervous about how your return will be received. "This has been the toughest and toughest season of my life," he admitted in episode six of Seasons. "The pressure to deliver, deliver a good album and many different things."
He continued: "There are many people who think that fame is this achievement that gives you satisfaction and happiness. And the truth is that you have this weight and this heaviness to achieve and be something. People have these expectations of you." It's just a lot. "
However, judging by the reception of the singles "Yummy,quot;, "Get Me,quot; and "Intentions,quot;, we don't think you have much to worry about.
"When something is difficult, it's almost as if we need to run towards the pain and run towards the pain instead of running away from it," he told Lowe. "I think you get a kind of healing when it comes to that."
Changes It is now available
