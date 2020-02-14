Maduro de Venezuela says that the arrest of Juan Guaido & # 39; will come & # 39; | Juan Guaido News

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Friday that the authorities have not arrested opposition leader Juan Guaidó because the courts have not ordered him, but warned: "He will come."

Maduro made the comment at a meeting with the international press three days after Guaidó returned from a tour of the United States and Europe, challenging a court order that prohibited him from leaving the country.

Despite the order, migration officials allowed Guaido to enter the country after he arrived on a commercial flight to Venezuela's main international airport.

Plus:

Maduro said that the day the Venezuelan justice system decides that Guaido must be jailed "for all the crimes he has committed," he will be jailed.

"That day has not yet come," he said in response to a question from The Associated Press news agency. "But it will come."

Maduro analysts and opponents say that Venezuela's judicial system cannot be seen as independent of the executive branch and that it effectively acts as an arm of state power.

The opposition leader, Juan Guaido, asks for silence during a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela (Ariana Cubillos / AP Photo)

Guaidó's trip was the second time he traveled outside Venezuela despite the ban. On both occasions, he was allowed to return to the country.

The 36-year-old opposition leader has been in a tense power struggle with Maduro since he declared himself interim president of Venezuela last year.

Guaidó's last international trip was an attempt to prop up support while his anti-government movement struggles to regain momentum and Maduro consolidates his power.