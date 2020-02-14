Macron Ally withdraws her candidacy for mayor of Paris after sex videos emerge

"My family does not deserve this." "No one, fundamentally, should be subjected to such violence."

Griveaux, 42, married and the father of three children, served as spokesman for the Macron government and is one of his main allies. He was one of Macron's main advisers during the 2017 presidential campaign and was elected that year for the lower house of Parliament as a member of La République in Marche, Mr. Macron's party.

He left his job as a spokesman in March 2019 to prepare for his candidacy for mayor of Paris.

The end of Mr. Griveaux's campaign has vanished Mr. Macron's hopes of taking the city of Paris, dominated by the French left, away from Anne Hidalgo, The current socialist mayor. Mr. Griveaux was central to Mr. Macron's efforts: in recent months, he tried to build a local power base in the French capital and gain support among local left and right politicians.

Mr. Griveaux, however, had several obstacles to gain the position.

He faced a dissident candidacy from Cédric Villani, a mathematician and former legislator in La République in Marche who had been expelled from the party after he refused to retire despite losing the nomination.

In addition, Griveaux's survey numbers were falling, although Paris, where Macron and his party had good results in past elections, represented one of the president's best opportunities to take control of a large French city.

The publication of the videos was quickly and widely condemned in France. And the announcement of Griveaux's withdrawal caused dozens of people across the political spectrum to express their support for Griveaux and denounce what some called "rebel,quot; attacks.

In France, the private life of politicians and candidates is widely considered out of bounds and irrelevant in political debates and elections.