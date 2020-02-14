Macron Ally withdraws her candidacy for mayor of Paris after sex videos emerge

PARIS – A member of President Emmanuel Macron's party withdrew on Friday from the race for mayor of Paris less than 48 hours after a Russian dissident artist who was granted political asylum in France posted online private sex videos that allegedly online sent an unidentified woman.
The withdrawal of the candidate, Benjamin Griveaux, who blamed the "vile attacks,quot; against him and his family, was another blow to Macron's efforts to rally his party for the next municipal elections across the country.
Mr. Griveaux announced that he was retiring after the videos began to circulate publicly on Wednesday night. The newspaper Libération reported that the videos were first circulated online by Pyotr Pavlensky, a Russian performance artist who has become famous in Europe for his dramatic acts of protest.
Pavlensky told Libération that he published the videos to expose Griveaux as a hypocrite because the candidate invoked "family values,quot; and "always mentioned his wife and children as an example,quot; during the campaign.
"I don't care that people have the sexuality they want," Pavlensky said, "but he wants to be the head of the city and is lying to the voters."
It was not clear how Mr. Pavlensky obtained the videos, which are intended to show a private text conversation that included sex videos sent by Mr. Griveaux to an unidentified woman.
Mr. Pavlensky who received asylum in France in 2017 after criticizing the Russian state, could not be immediately contacted for comment.
Griveaux, looking bleak, said in a video Friday morning: "It has gone too far."
He did not explicitly refer to the videos, but said that during the past year his family had been "subjected to defamatory statements, lies, anonymous attacks, the disclosure of stolen private conversations, as well as death threats."
Mr. Griveaux said that a "new stage,quot; had been reached after a "vile website and social networks,quot; began to circulate "vile attacks,quot; that involved his private life.
"My family does not deserve this." "No one, fundamentally, should be subjected to such violence."
Griveaux, 42, married and the father of three children, served as spokesman for the Macron government and is one of his main allies. He was one of Macron's main advisers during the 2017 presidential campaign and was elected that year for the lower house of Parliament as a member of La République in Marche, Mr. Macron's party.
He left his job as a spokesman in March 2019 to prepare for his candidacy for mayor of Paris.
The end of Mr. Griveaux's campaign has vanished Mr. Macron's hopes of taking the city of Paris, dominated by the French left, away from Anne Hidalgo, The current socialist mayor. Mr. Griveaux was central to Mr. Macron's efforts: in recent months, he tried to build a local power base in the French capital and gain support among local left and right politicians.
Mr. Griveaux, however, had several obstacles to gain the position.
He faced a dissident candidacy from Cédric Villani, a mathematician and former legislator in La République in Marche who had been expelled from the party after he refused to retire despite losing the nomination.
In addition, Griveaux's survey numbers were falling, although Paris, where Macron and his party had good results in past elections, represented one of the president's best opportunities to take control of a large French city.
The publication of the videos was quickly and widely condemned in France. And the announcement of Griveaux's withdrawal caused dozens of people across the political spectrum to express their support for Griveaux and denounce what some called "rebel,quot; attacks.
In France, the private life of politicians and candidates is widely considered out of bounds and irrelevant in political debates and elections.
Aurélie Filippetti, former Minister of Culture of the Socialist Government of President François Hollande, wrote in Twitter that "what happened against,quot; Mr. Griveaux was "disgusting."
"How far will we go with shame and abomination?" she added.
Villani, the dissident candidate, said in Twitter that the publication of sexual material on Mr. Griveaux was "a serious threat to our democracy."
And Mrs. Hidalgo, who is running for a second term, issued a statement calling for "respect for privacy and respect for people." He added that the residents of Paris deserved "a decent debate."
Constant Méheut contributed reports.
