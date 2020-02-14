Lucy Hale about her past & # 39; American Juniors & # 39 ;: What a mess

WENN / Instar

The former star of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; go through & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live & # 39; to promote & # 39; Katy Keene & # 39; of The CW when a clip of his participation in the spin-off of & # 39; American Idol & # 39 ;.

Lucy Hale He has reacted to his former performance when he became a contestant on a television reality series "American Juniors". First "pretty Little Liars"Star recalled his past as an aspiring singer during his appearance on"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Wednesday, February 12.

During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel played a clip of one of Hale's performances when he sang "Call Me" of Debby harry. Repressed by her own appearance in the video, the 30-year-old actress could not help commenting: "Look at that curly hair, what a mess." But Kimmel convinced her that she looked good back then, saying, "You are perfectly pretty there."

Also remembering his time in joining the singing competition series, the "Fantasy island"The star said:" This was 14 years ago, no, 16 years ago, I was 14 years old. "He continued talking about his concert" American Juniors, "which marked his first appearance on television." I started in music. Ryan Seacrest he was the host. "However, he noted that the program did not go well because it was canceled after only one season.

Hale stopped at the ABC night talk show to promote his new television series "Katy Keene", in which he plays the titular character. A spin-off for"Riverdale"follows the character of Hale, an aspiring fashion designer trying to navigate in New York City. The comedy and musical drama series premiered on February 6 on The CW.

Hale is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery in "Pretty Little Liars," which aired from 2010 to 2017 on ABC Family. Prior to that, he released an album in 2004 as part of a five-piece group of American Juniors formed through the reality series. The group, however, was dissolved in 2005 after the mediocre sales of their self-titled album. He then released his debut solo album entitled "Road Between" in 2014, reaching number 14 on the US Billboard 200 list. UU.