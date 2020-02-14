Loved ones say they were unsuccessful by Franklin Park Funeral Home – Up News Info Chicago

– A loved one is reporting the failure of a funeral home, and it is not the first time we have exhibited this Franklin Park business.

As Charlie De Mar of Up News Info 2 reported, the family encountered one problem after another with the Cuneo-Columbian funeral home in Franklin Park while they cried.

There was no one around Thursday night at the funeral home at 10300 Grand Ave. in the western suburb. That fits a pattern.

"I would just say something is very, very suspicious," said Michael Blacconiere.

Blaccionere's cousin, Frank Puleo, died in December.

"He worked as a tuckpointer and bricklayer for 42 years," said Blacconiere.

But the unionist did not get the proper burial he deserved.

"In 40 years of practice, I had never seen anything like that," said lawyer Ralanda Webb. "Almost everything that could go wrong went wrong."

Webb, who represents Puleo's family, filed a complaint against the funeral home and its owner, Gina Lewis.

"The funeral director could not be found at crucial moments, such as viewing time, burial time, payment time, and now you can't even find the death certificate," Webb said.

The first failed attempt to bury Puleo stopped when the hearse did not start and needed a jump.

"They told us:" Oh, the hearse won't start, "said Blaccionere. "Oh, that's fine, well, that's not too good."

But that was not all. Then there was a money exchange message from the funeral home owner Lewis.

"(She said):" Well, we will not release the body because it has not been paid, "said Blaccionere.

The text message demanded payment while the family waited in the cemetery, even though Blaccionere had a cashier's check cut and all ready to deliver.

"On Wednesday, Christmas Eve, it was supposed to happen again," Blaccionere said. "No one showed up at the funeral home."

The family tried to bury Frank a second time, but no one was at the funeral home and the text messages to Lewis were left unanswered.

De Mar introduced us to another family that reported problems with the Cuneo-Colombian funeral home at the end of last month.

"Give me your remains," said Michelle Scotti.

Scotti waited for months for his grandmother's ashes, which Lewis and the funeral home held hostage. They were only returned when Up News Info 2 started asking questions.

The two families could not cry on their own terms, and both blamed a funeral home that they believed they could trust.

"There was definitely a bit of anger and frustration, and just being really confused about what's going on with people," said Blaccionere.

The family lawyer said the Cook County Sheriff's Office has not been able to track the funeral director to assist her with the complaint.

As you can imagine, Up News Info 2's attempt to find it for comment was also unsuccessful.