Love Aaj Kal Movie Review

Imtiaz Ali loves love stories. He has fallen in love with the idea of ​​narrating his version of love. What you are looking for is within you, said Rumi or some other Eastern philosopher. The problem with such a worldview is that when you try to explain to the world what you are looking for, you often cannot translate your thoughts into words, melodies or images or whatever the chosen artistic medium. Or maybe you've done it but the world just can't see it. He did extremely well in Jab We Met, in Rockstar, well enough in the original Love Aaj Kal, but now, everything is abstract, all angles and dark planes like a Picasso painting. You keep looking at it, trying to decipher its truth because you recognize that it hides a certain truth. You glimpse it but you don't get it whole. And maybe that is the point of all the self-indulgent exercise that is Love Aaj Kal, that you cannot explain what love is, you can only experience it. And that there is nothing called a perfect love story.

Raghuvendra (Kartik Aaryan) is a computer geek who meets Zoe (Sara Ali Khan), a person with a professional career in a club. The sparks fly and are ready for a hot and steaming sex night. Bang, in the middle, feels that she is special and good, says goodbye to sex. He spends the rest of the movie trying to convince her of her special status, firmly believing that she will come to him if she feels it too. She is a career woman whose ideas are driven by her mother's protests about financial independence, on the one hand, and the soft stories of the coffee owner, Randeep Hooda, about her 90s shudh romance on the other. . A slightly bipolar Zoe travels between two worldviews and cannot be decided. Meanwhile, we learn that Randeep's love story has more in common with Anurag Kashyap's movies than with Karan Johar's. In short, the fact that life is enormously complicated cannot be avoided. One should not waste time imagining it and simply live it.

In the first film, there was coherence in both stories set at different times. Both advanced along parallel tracks and offered us twin views. Here, the demarcation is not so clear. They seem extensions of the same thought. Yes, we understand that Imtiaz is trying to say that sometimes it is difficult for us to handle the happiness that falls in our turns and we try to scare her away. That bad decision can lead to a lifetime of regret. But everything is done in such a casual way that it tends to lose interest. Or rather, you don't invest emotionally in the characters.

Of the three actors, it is Randeep Hooda who encounters the greatest amount of seriousness. He has a clear idea of ​​what is happening, what he hopes to deliver and he does it with the carefree study of a professional violinist on the deck of the Titanic. Kartik Aaryan has tried something different from his previous films and has shown us that he can survive without monologues. He is hilarious with his Maine Pyar Kiya avatar "Prem,quot; in the 90s and shows an impeccable comic moment. You like this awkward Veer sure. Like Raghu, the lack of a proper character sketch is eaten in his performance. However, he has endeavored to familiarize us with Raghu's idealism and naivety. We must mention that he has been able to give us two different characters in his first double role. Sara Ali Khan, who was so natural in her first two outings, is guilty of exaggerating in some places. Now, if that was his brief or if he chose to play his character that way, we'll never know. There is no singularity in his act. Like Kartik, there is a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work but he is not riding that horse well enough. Rookie Aarushi Sharma has a good presence on the screen and has shown both courage and promise in her brief role.

